Invesque Announces Details of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: IVQ.U) (TSX: IVQ) will release its first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after markets close. Management of the Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to review the financial results.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

TIME:

10:00 a.m. ET

DIAL IN NUMBER:

647-794-4605 or 1-888-254-3590

CONFERENCE ID:

8323162

WEBCAST:

Available at http://www.invesque.com/company-presentations/.

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to

ensure adequate time for any software download that may be

required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the

Company's website following the call date.

TAPED REPLAY:

647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112

Available from 12:45 p.m. ET on May 12, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 19, 2022.

REFERENCE NUMBER:

8323162


ABOUT INVESQUE:

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income generating properties across the health care spectrum. Invesque's portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care and medical office properties, which are operated under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry leading operating partners. Invesque's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which Invesque owns the real estate and provides management services through its subsidiary management company, Commonwealth Senior Living. For more information, please visit www.invesque.com.

SOURCE Invesque Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c5725.html