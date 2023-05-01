U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,167.87
    -1.61 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,051.70
    -46.46 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,212.60
    -13.99 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.21
    +0.22 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.68
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    -0.0041 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5740
    +0.1220 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2492
    -0.0075 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4340
    +1.1940 (+0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,080.24
    -1,287.32 (-4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.62
    -13.38 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,123.18
    +266.74 (+0.92%)
     
Special Coverage:

Highlights, big interviews, and more from the Milken Institute Global Conference

Invesque Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

CNW Group
·2 min read

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: IVQ.U) (TSX: IVQ) will release its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after markets close. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

Thursday, May 11

TIME:

10:00 a.m. ET

DIAL IN NUMBER:

Toronto: 416-764-8650

North American Toll Free: 1- 888-664-6383

RAPIDCONNECT URL:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3nHoWRm  

WEBCAST:

Available at http://www.invesque.com/company-presentations/

Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the call date. 

TAPED REPLAY:

Toronto: 416-764-8677

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541

Replay Entry Code: 864983 #

Expiration of Replay: May 18, 2023


ABOUT INVESQUE:

The Company is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating predominantly private pay seniors housing communities. The Company's portfolio includes investments primarily in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners. The Company's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate, the licensed operations, and provides management services through Commonwealth Senior Living. For more information, please visit www.invesque.com.

SOURCE Invesque Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/01/c6063.html