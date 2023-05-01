Invesque Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: IVQ.U) (TSX: IVQ) will release its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after markets close. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, May 11 TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET DIAL IN NUMBER: Toronto: 416-764-8650 North American Toll Free: 1- 888-664-6383 RAPIDCONNECT URL: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected into the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3nHoWRm WEBCAST: Available at http://www.invesque.com/company-presentations/ Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the call date. TAPED REPLAY: Toronto: 416-764-8677 North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541 Replay Entry Code: 864983 # Expiration of Replay: May 18, 2023



ABOUT INVESQUE:

The Company is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating predominantly private pay seniors housing communities. The Company's portfolio includes investments primarily in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners. The Company's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate, the licensed operations, and provides management services through Commonwealth Senior Living. For more information, please visit www.invesque.com.

