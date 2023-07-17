Should You Invest in Adobe (ADBE)?

Akre Capital Management, an investment management company, published the “Akre Focus Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter, the fund (Institutional share class) returned 8.62% compared to the S&P 500 Total Return’s 8.74% increase. In the second quarter, the focus shifted to Artificial intelligence (AI) which contributed to the broader market indices. The fund (the Institutional share class) returned 15.07% for the trailing 12-month period ending June 30, 2023, compared to the S&P 500 Total Return’s 19.59% gain. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Akre Focus Fund highlighted stocks like Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a software company that operates through Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising segments. On July 14, 2023, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock closed at $514.83 per share. One-month return of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was 3.97%, and its shares gained 37.20% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion.

Akre Focus Fund made the following comment about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The Fund owns many businesses that stand to benefit enormously from A.I. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has released A.I.-powered “co-pilots” to make its software easier to use. The top five positive contributors to performance during the quarter were Moody’s, Mastercard, CoStar, Constellation Software, and Adobe."

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is in 20th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 99 hedge fund portfolios held Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) at the end of first quarter which was 99 in the previous quarter.

