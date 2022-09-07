Invest Alberta signs MOU with the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada and expands its international network in Brazil

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two hundred years ago today, Brazil gained its independence. Over the years, the bonds between Canada and Brazil have been strengthened through partnership in regional and multilateral institutions.

Today, in recognition of this, Invest Alberta and the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada (CCBC) announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the expansion of its international presence, with a focus on investment attraction and enhancing economic activity between Brazil and Alberta.

The collaboration includes cooperation and organization of missions, events, and projects that may help identify and promote business opportunities, investments as well as cultural and technological exchange between Alberta and Brazil. Key sectors of interest include; food and beverage, technology for agriculture, clean energy, mining, smart cities and other industrial sectors.

“We’re excited to bring our 50 years of expertise in connecting businesses from Brazil and Canada to Alberta” explains Paulo de Castro, Institutional Relations Director at the CCBC. “We see tremendous business potential and opportunities for both markets. By shining the spotlight on Alberta’s entrepreneurs and businesses and helping them expand their business to Brazil, we encourage innovation and partnerships that will help diversify both our economies. And our work starts now with events in Calgary and Edmonton in the first week of October, to introduce Brazil’s growing economy to local companies and institutions.”

The Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada (CCBC), recently appointed Patricia Garcia Rosa, a resident of Alberta for over ten years and a member of the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada board, as the Western Canada Director. She will facilitate projects, opportunities, and events within the region, including B2B rounds and an upcoming trade mission from Alberta to Brazil.

Doubling down on investment attraction over the last few years has led to billions of dollars in private investment across agriculture, energy, technology, and financial services to flow into Alberta. Red tape reduction, regulatory reform, a highly skilled workforce, and competitive tax rates contribute to Invest Alberta signing 27 agreements with investors and a total of $20 billion in announced investments that will create over 6,000 jobs across the province.

“As Alberta’s economy continues to grow, it is important that we develop and build international relationships. A partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada means more opportunity for conversation, investment, and the ability to see more high-quality, made-in-Alberta products in international markets.”

Tanya Fir, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

“This collaboration between Invest Alberta and the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada will help us match Brazilian business and capital with the significant investment opportunities that exist today in Alberta. We have a growing tech sector, value-added agriculture projects and are leaders in clean energy and clean tech advancements. We look forward to continuing our work in attracting investment and jobs for Alberta’s future economy, and on behalf of Invest Alberta, I extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Brazil’s Independence Day.”

Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

About Invest Alberta:

Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

Learn more at: https://investalberta.ca

About Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada:

The Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada (CCBC) is an independent and non-profit organization founded in 1973. For nearly 50 years, it has been an important liaison, bringing together companies, public & private institutions, and individuals from various areas in both countries.

With over 70 employees and nearly 200 members, CCBC’s extensive network of relationships and long-standing expertise are the basis of strong trade promotion work in the Brazilian and Canadian markets, including exports, imports and investments, as well as cultural and technological exchange.

The organization has a busy agenda of events, trade missions, content publications and offers a rich ecosystem for Brazilian and Canadian companies to interact.

Learn more at: https://ccbc.org.br/

CONTACT: Jennifer Black, Communications Invest Alberta jennifer.black@investalberta.ca The PR Department Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada medias@prdepartment.ca



