Should You Invest in Chubb Limited (CB)?

Investment management company Ave Maria recently released its “Ave Maria World Equity Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund returned 6.87% compared to the MSCI All Country World Index’s 7.30% return. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Ave Maria World Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) engages in the insurance and reinsurance business. On June 8, 2023, Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) stock closed at $191.60 per share. One-month return of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was -4.33%, and its shares lost 4.99% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has a market capitalization of $79.356 billion.

Ave Maria World Equity Fund made the following comment about Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company and a leading commercial lines insurer in the U.S. with operations in 54 countries and territories. Chubb is regarded as one of the most skilled property and casualty underwriters globally with an average P&C combined ratio of 90.8% between 2018 and 2022."

Chubb Limited(NYSE:CB) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 45 hedge fund portfolios held Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 45 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in another article and shared the list of best property & casualty insurance stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.