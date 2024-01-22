Invest Like Donald Trump With These 2 Stocks

Donald Trump built his wealth through estate investments and development. He inherited a portion of his father’s real estate business, which he then expanded through strategic property deals, hotel developments, and branding.

Trump also ventured into entertainment, including his popular show The Apprentice and his new social media app Truth Social, which is trying to go public through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC).

Investing in real estate is not as easy as it once was, especially with rates at elevated levels. However, investors can explore alternative routes to enter the real estate market, including investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) or participating in real estate crowdfunding.

So, how can you invest like Donald Trump? Well, his portfolio is highly concentrated in two states – New York and Florida.

Invest in New York

An easy way to invest in New York City is with Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT). It's a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of office, retail, and multifamily assets, including the world-famous Empire State Building, One Grand Central Place, and 1400 Broadway. As of September 30, 2023, its portfolio consists of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space, and 727 residential units.

Empire State also offers investors the opportunity to generate income. Its dividend has varied since its 2013 initial public offering, but it currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share, equating to $0.14 per share annually, giving it a yield of about 1.4% today. While its yield is not eye-popping, it could surely grow this dividend over time.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Story continues

Invest in Florida

A great way to invest in Florida is with Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). Invitation Homes has approximately 80,000 homes for lease across 16 markets in the U.S., making it one of the largest homeowners in the country. In the third quarter of 2023, its Florida markets – Orlando, Tampa, and South Florida – represented 30% of its total revenue.

Invitation Homes is also a fantastic dividend stock. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, equating to $1.12 per share annually, which gives it a yield of about 3.3% today. It has also raised its annual dividend every year since its initial public offering in 2017, making it both a high-yield and dividend-growth stock.

Another way to invest like Donald Trump

You can also get started in real estate like Donald Trump with as little as $100 by using a real estate crowdfunding platform, like Bezos and Khosrowshahi-backed Arrived Homes or Marcus and Millichap-backed EquityMultiple. Real estate crowdfunding platforms allow you to connect with other investors and pool your money to purchase property for passive real estate income.

Learn more about real estate crowdfunding here and check out properties available for investment right now here.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Invest Like Donald Trump With These 2 Stocks originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.