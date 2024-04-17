Invest in Farmland Like Bill Gates With This Industry Leader

Bill Gates is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with a portfolio of nearly 250,000 acres, according to The Land Report.

When asked why he's been purchasing so much farmland in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, Gates responded, "I own less than 1/4000 of the farmland in the US. I have invested in these farms to make them more productive and create more jobs. There isn’t some grand scheme involved – in fact, all these decisions are made by a professional investment team."

If you think Gates is making a smart move by investing in farmland, you can do the same with this real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on farmland.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is the largest farmland REIT in the United States by acreage. Its portfolio consists of nearly 300 farms totaling approximately 171,000 acres across 17 states as of its most recent investor presentation.

Farmland Partners currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $0.24 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 2.3% at the time of this writing.

While its yield isn't very high, it's important to note that Farmland Partners paid a special dividend of $0.21 per share in January because of strong asset appreciation. With the special dividend included, the company declared $0.45 per share in dividends in 2023, which would equate to a yield of about 4.3% at today's levels.

