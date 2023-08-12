Should You Invest in KKR & Co. (KKR)?

Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management company, released its second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the Fund returned 8% net, bringing YTD net returns to over 25%. The firm believes its portfolio is a little stronger with each passing day despite the challenges. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Greenhaven Road Capital highlighted stocks like KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is an equity and real estate investment firm. On August 11, 2023, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) stock closed at $61.91 per share. One-month return of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was 2.23%, and its shares gained 8.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has a market capitalization of $69.604 billion.

Greenhaven Road Capital made the following comment about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – The firm has been growing AUM in the mid-teens for decades. They are adding new products to appeal to the large pots of money directed by insurance companies, while also building out their offerings and personnel to go after high-net-worth investors, which currently make up less than 5% of AUM. In the short term, there will be fewer realizations (sales of companies), which will impact short-term distributable earnings, but as one of the handful of global private equity companies with a stellar brand and track record, it is highly likely with each passing day that more assets are raised. In the meantime, they have over $100B in “dry powder” that will be called from investors and invested/added to fee-paying AUM when KKR believes the time is right."

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 57 hedge fund portfolios held KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) at the end of first quarter which was 57 in the previous quarter.

