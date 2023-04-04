Should You Invest in Maxar Technologies (MAXR)?

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited, an investment management company, released its 2022 annual investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm returned -22.3% (net) for the year ended 31st December 2022. 2022 was a challenging year for the global equity market, the S&P 500 declined -19% during the period, the NASDAQ Composite retreated -33%, and the MSCI World Index fell -19% in the same period. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

VGI Partners highlighted stocks like Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 2022 annual investor letter. Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is a space solutions provider that provides secure, precise and geospatial intelligence solutions. On April 3, 2023, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) stock closed at $51.30 per share. One-month return of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was 0.21%, and its shares gained 32.18% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has a market capitalization of $3.876 billion.

VGI Partners made the following comment about Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in its 2022 annual investor letter:

“Similar to enterprise software, we have seen acquisitions in the defence sector at significant premiums to public market valuations – one such example was Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), which received a private equity takeover proposal in December 2022 at a 129% premium to the last traded price. Again, this highlights the dislocation between public market prices and those that an informed, private buyer is prepared to pay given a 5-year view. We find this encouraging.”

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 39 hedge fund portfolios held Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 16 in the previous quarter.

