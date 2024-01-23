Should You Invest in NVR (NVR)?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund had a strong performance in 2023 and generated a gain of 25.04% (Institutional Shares). This is more than double the MSCI US REIT Index (the REIT Index), which rose 12.27% and also outperformed the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index’s 23.09% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Real Estate Fund featured stocks such as NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is a home builder. On January 22, 2024, NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) stock closed at $7,416.01 per share. One-month return of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was 5.82%, and its shares gained 47.17% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has a market capitalization of $23.576 billion.

Baron Real Estate Fund stated the following regarding NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In our June 30, 2023, shareholder letter, we introduced our view that we believe there is a compelling case for a favorable paradigm shift in how homebuilding companies are valued in the public markets. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR), a well-managed and highly regarded homebuilder that adopted a 100% land-light strategy several years ago, has seen its valuation P/E multiple expand to 16 times earnings per share while the valuation of the other public homebuilders remains in the historical P/E range of 5 to 10 times earnings per share. Now that several homebuilders are in the process of pivoting to a more land-light strategy, their valuations have the potential to improve over time. In the second quarter of 2023, legendary investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. invested $800 million in three U.S. homebuilders (DR Horton, Lennar, and NVR) despite the dramatic increase in homebuilder share prices and mortgage rates in the trailing 12-month period. We suspect Berkshire Hathaway has taken notice of the operating prowess of several U.S. homebuilders and believes that valuations are compelling."

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 35 hedge fund portfolios held NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) at the end of third quarter which was 41 in the previous quarter.

