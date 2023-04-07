Should You Invest in Roblox Corporation (RBLX)?

SaltLight Capital Management, an investment management company, released the “SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund” Q4 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -4.78% in the quarter and +3.42% since inception on November 11, 2020. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

SaltLight Capital Management highlighted stocks like Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is an online entertainment platform. On April 6, 2023, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) stock closed at $46.20 per share. One-month return of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) was 15.67%, and its shares gained 3.29% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has a market capitalization of $28.762 billion.

SaltLight Capital Management made the following comment about Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"We’ve used this incremental capital strategy with some of our ‘early-stage’ investments such as Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), Purple Group, Transaction Capital and Karooooo (Cartrack). Today, we would like to discuss one of our early-stage investments, Roblox. While there is a risk that we may be premature, mistaken, or even wrong in our evaluation of this opportunity, we see Roblox as a company with the potential to ‘matter’. Roblox is a 3D real-time content platform that bridges consumers and creators. Instead of being a conventional gaming product, Roblox acts as a tool provider that democratises the creation of 3D real-time user-generated content (UGC)..." (Click here to read the full text)

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 29 hedge fund portfolios held Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 38 in the previous quarter.

