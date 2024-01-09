Advertisement
Should You Invest in Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Oakmark Funds, advised by Harris Associates, released its “Oakmark Global Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Oakmark Global Fund showed robust absolute gains in the fourth quarter. The fund returned 7.56% in the quarter compared to an 11.42% Return for the MSCI World Index. For the calendar year, the fund returned 17.25% compared to 23.79% for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

In its Q4 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Global Fund featured stocks such as Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY). Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) engages in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses. On January 8, 2024, Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) stock closed at $37.30 per share. One-month return of Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) was 2.98%, and its shares lost 5.71% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion.

In its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter, Oakmark Global Fund stated the following regarding Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY):

"Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) (Switzerland) is a health care company focused on pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Roche is an above-average innovator in pharma with a solid track record of new drug development underpinned by a market-leading budget both in absolute terms and relative to its sales base. Its shares are trading at a discount to the net present value of the company’s on-market portfolio after a handful of unlucky misses in late-stage development, meaning that this innovation engine is free. Moreover, the on-market portfolio provides a solid mid-term growth and cash generation outlook, which should give the company’s pipeline time to deliver and should provide the financial capacity for the company to pursue selective, accretive bolt-on acquisitions."

A scientist in a labcoat inspecting a microscope focusing on a microorganism related to the biopharmaceutical company's therapies.

Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 3 hedge fund portfolios held Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) at the end of third quarter which was 2 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

