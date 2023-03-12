U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +0.44 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    +0.0055 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    +0.0113 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0300
    -1.1320 (-0.83%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,568.03
    +333.19 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Invest Saudi Platform Provides Open Access to 212 Industrial Investment Opportunities

·2 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's industry and mineral resources Minister, H.E. Bandar Alkhorayef has announced that the Invest Saudi platform is currently offering investors 212 industrial investment opportunities. The announcement was made during the Minister's participation in the Al-Ahsa Investments forum 2023, where he highlighted the importance of unlocking the potential of industrial development to the achievement of Vision 2030.

Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Logo
Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Logo

"As we work toward achieving our aspirations for a vibrant, thriving, and ambitious nation, our National Industrial Strategy (NIS) will be vital to accelerating and diversifying the Kingdom's industrial development. By supporting the development of a flexible industrial economy, forming an integrated industrial center, and achieving global leadership in manufacturing, we will be one step closer to achieving our aspiration to become a leading global industrial powerhouse," said H.E. Bandar Alkhorayef.

In support of Vision 2030, the National Strategy is targeting growth across four core sectors – industry, logistics, energy, and mining – by building world-class supply chains, rowing its industrial business base, encouraging trade and enabling exports, and cultivating a culture of innovation and know-how. In line with these growth objectives, ssignificant opportunities for mining and industry exist in Al-Ahsa, which is in eastern Saudi Arabia. Currently, there are 224 valid mining licenses and 12 mining centers in the area, making it a crucial contributor to the mining sector in the Kingdom. With its strategic location, Al-Ahsa Governorate is one of the most competitive regions in the Kingdom, home to many industries including energy, industry, mining, and logistic services. Al-Ahsa is also strengthening the Kingdom's capabilities in agriculture, trade, and services. Demonstrating Al-Ahsa's growing industrial based, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cites and Technology has 300 factories located in its freezone Modon.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031025/MOI.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invest-saudi-platform-provides-open-access-to-212-industrial-investment-opportunities-301769641.html

SOURCE Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Recommended Stories

  • Schwab Has Worst Drop in Years After SVB, Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The worst two-day stretch since 2016 for Charles Schwab Corp. looks like a case of bad timing for the buyers behind a large block trade in the brokerage.Most Read from BloombergStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunFrom Santa Clara to Shoreditch, SVB Fallout Spreads Around WorldSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeSchwab is down 17% sin

  • Costco Gives Members a Gift It Doesn't Have to

    The warehouse club wants to deliver value for its members and it has a silver bullet to make that happen that most of its rivals lack.

  • Elon Musk is ‘open to the idea’ of buying Silicon Valley Bank as he lays Twitter payments groundwork

    Musk is watching the Silicon Valley Bank failure with interest as he works to enable payments on Twitter.

  • Disney park price hikes 'too aggressive,' CEO Bob Iger admits

    Walt Disney Company's theme park pricing may have increased too aggressively, CEO Bob Iger said Thursday, in a speech at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

  • SVB Draws Support From More Than 100 Venture Firms, Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 100 venture capital and investing firms have signed a statement supporting Silicon Valley Bank, part of mounting industry calls to limit the fallout of the bank’s collapse and avoid a possible “extinction-level event” for tech companies. Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During Pandem

  • 10 Biggest & Most Valuable Companies in the World

    With Walmart leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest companies in the world as measured by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • 10 Biggest Silver Mining Companies

    With Industrias Penoles leading the pack, these are the 10 biggest silver mining companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • SVB Collapse: Vox Media, Etsy Hit by Bank Shutdown

    Countless companies and investors have disclosed that they had accounts at Silicon Valley Bank, the failed financial institution that was shuttered by a regulator. Legendary investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban says he has an exposure between $8 million and $10 million to the California bank that was closed after a massive run on the bank. Numerous non-tech companies were also affected when the FDIC took over Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 after a run on its deposits after losing $1.8 billion on bond investments and failing to attract new capital to shore up its liquidity.

  • Boeing Can Resume 787 Dreamliner Deliveries, FAA Says

    The Federal Aviation Administration said it has cleared the way for Boeing to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners. The Arlington, Va., plane maker had halted deliveries in February of the wide-body jets over regulatory documentation issues. The FAA has said that Boeing was conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Starts New Airline Headed by Former Etihad CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicFDIC Races to Return Some Uninsured SVB Deposits MondaySaudi Arabia’s wealth fund has named former Etihad Aviation Group boss Tony Douglas chief executive officer of a new national airline, as the country looks to boost tourism and diversify the

  • Pros and Cons of Rolling Your Pension Into a Roth IRA

    What are the advantages and disadvantages of taking your defined-benefit plan pension as a lump sum and rolling it over into a Roth IRA?

  • Tech execs race to save startups from 'extinction' after SVB collapse

    Technology executives, prominent venture capitalists and founders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raced this weekend to keep alive companies caught up in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Friday's dramatic failure of the bank, which focuses on tech startups, was the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis. Aiming to avoid what Garry Tan, the CEO of startup accelerator Y Combinator, called a potential "extinction level event" in the tech sector, industry executives moved quickly to do what they could to save small businesses.

  • These lawmakers are pushing hard to ‘make it easier’ for Americans to maximize their Social Security benefits — plus 3 tips to make it work even without their help

    Protect your nest egg from cracking under pressure.

  • VCs are declaring their allegiances in the wake of SVB’s collapse

    The dust has yet to settle in the largest bank run in U.S. history, a collapse that in just 48 hours dismantled the tech startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank. On Friday, a group of more than two dozen venture capital firms issued a joint statement that supports Silicon Valley Bank. The statement was notably after -- and not before -- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulators closed the bank and took control.

  • Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case

    Despite the backing of the U.S. government, Moderna Inc on Friday failed to persuade a federal judge it should not have to face a patent lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine and that the United States should have been sued instead. U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg ruled for the second time that Moderna had not yet shown that the government was the proper target of a lawsuit by Arbutus Biopharma Corp and Genevant Sciences GmbH. Representatives for Moderna, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

  • A Supermarket Megamerger Will Redefine What You Buy at the Grocery Store

    Kroger and Albertsons want to merge in a $20 billion deal. If antitrust regulators approve, the definition of a grocery store grows further.

  • This Morningstar Strategy Could Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement

    Thanks to target date funds and some simple rules of thumb, picking a mix of stocks, bonds and cash is pretty straightforward while you're still saving for retirement. According to conventional wisdom, the further out from retirement you are, the … Continue reading → The post Need Help With Your Asset Allocation in Retirement? Use This Bucket Approach From Morningstar appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Construction workers are being flown to jobs on private jets because the labor market is so tight right now

    Wages in the sector are also rocketing up in some parts of the U.S. because it’s so hard to find staff.

  • Major insurance companies drop coverage of some Hyundai, Kia vehicles after theft issues

    One insurance analysis organization has said both Hyundai and Kia vehicles lack anti-theft technology, making them easier to steal.