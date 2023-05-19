Should You Invest in Shift4 Payments (FOUR)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Small Cap Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTSX returned 7.60%, Advisor Class fund APDSX posted a return of 7.63%, and Institutional Class fund APHSX returned 7.62%, compared to a return of 6.07% for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. Both allocation and security selection drove the portfolio to outperform in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) provides payment processing technology and solutions. On May 18, 2023, Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) stock closed at $65.46 per share. One-month return of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was -0.11%, and its shares gained 38.42% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has a market capitalization of $5.468 billion.

Artisan Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) provides integrated payments and commerce-enabling software to industries with complex payments workflows. The company’s business is built on three key components. First, its payments platform can be broadly integrated to over 400 software suites. Second, it has industry-tailored technology solutions such as SkyTab for the food and beverage industry (35% market share) and VenueNext for sports and entertainment industry (50% of NFL stadiums). And last, its products are distributed through a vast network of independent software vendors and value-added resellers. We believe the company will continue to generate attractive growth as it continues gaining market share within its core restaurant and hospitality verticals, converts payment gateway customers to end-to-end commerce solutions and enters new verticals."

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 25 hedge fund portfolios held Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 28 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in another article and shared Baron Funds' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

