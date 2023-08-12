Should You Invest in Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)?

Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management company, released its second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the Fund returned 8% net, bringing YTD net returns to over 25%. The firm believes its portfolio is a little stronger with each passing day despite the challenges. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Greenhaven Road Capital highlighted stocks like Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) engages in live entertainment and media services. Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR), formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, changed its name in April 2023. On August 11, 2023, Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) stock closed at $39.77 per share. One-month return of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) was 12.92%, and its shares gained 35.31% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) has a market capitalization of $1.374 billion.

Greenhaven Road Capital made the following comment about Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) may also have a potentially quicker path to appreciation. A new holding outlined in more detail in this letter’s appendix, Sphere has many ingredients for mispricing including sold assets, spun-off assets, a unique business model, and widely misunderstood financials. Was spending six years building a $2.3B concert and movie venue in the desert a good idea? I don’t know, but paying pennies on the dollar four months before the slated opening is almost certainly a better idea. I think there is a path, over time, to significant appreciation. The laughingstock construction project may even become the #1 destination in Las Vegas with 40M+ visitors per year. As the narrative changes, so, too, might the multiple. With the passage of time, what happens for Sphere? It goes from an over-budget, behind-schedule punchline to an operating business. The building will open at the end of September with U2 playing 25 sold-out shows. When the outside of the building was turned on in July, SPHR shares appreciated by 25% in short order. The video is worth watching (link) to get a sense of the display surface that will show advertisements. In the next few months, one might see the company sell naming rights, announce new musical residencies (Phish is MSG CEO James Dolan’s favorite band…), and they will begin showing their new IMAX-like movie on their screens. We are one day closer to the building opening. In the meantime, this is as close as you can get to the inside of the building (link)."

