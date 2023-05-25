Should You Invest in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN)?

Conestoga Capital Advisors, an asset management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Small Cap Composite rose 12.26% net of fees in the first quarter, compared to the Russell 2000 Growth Index’s 6.07% return. In addition to positive stock selection, rebound by many of the higher-growth stocks, which detracted in 2022, and an underweight exposure to the weakest performing sectors of the Index benefitted the strategy in Q1. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Conestoga Small Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) produces and distributes products and processes for biopharma and healthcare. On May 24, 2023, Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) stock closed at $26.93 per share. One-month return of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) was 5.07%, and its shares gained 66.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) has a market capitalization of $7.128 billion.

"Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN), one of the strategy’s new holdings in 2022, was the top contributor in the Health Care sector in the first quarter. STVN, which manufactures medical glass vials, delivery and packaging systems, posted 4Q22 revenues and earnings that surpassed expectations. While the company is based in Italy, its stock is listed and traded in the U.S."

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 9 hedge fund portfolios held Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) at the end of the first quarter 2023 which was 9 in the previous quarter.

