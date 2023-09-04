Should You Invest in Unilever PLC (UL)?

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan International Value Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTKX returned 3.97%, Advisor Class fund APDKX posted a return of 3.99%, and Institutional Class fund APHKX returned 4.02%, compared to a return of 2.95% for the MSCI EAFE Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan International Value Fund highlighted stocks like Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is a fast-moving consumer goods company. On September 1, 2023, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) stock closed at $50.70 per share. One-month return of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was -2.29%, and its shares gained 13.68% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has a market capitalization of $129.291 billion.

Artisan International Value Fund made the following comment about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We made two significant purchases during the quarter: Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) and Bayer AG. Both companies have been owned in prior years. And the share price of both companies became more attractive at least partially due to the stock market’s recent focus on technology stocks. Unilever PLC is a manufacturer of consumer goods with a market cap of 100 billion pounds. You will be familiar with some of their products, such as Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Dove Soap and Hellman’s mayonnaise. The company is a global powerhouse with 60 billion euros in revenue and 14 brands with sales over 1 billion euros. Dove, Knorr and OMO (Old Mother Owl, which is a global detergent brand) generate more than 4 billion euros in sales each. The company is diversified across five global divisions, including beauty and wellbeing, personal care, homecare and nutrition. Each of these businesses generates between 12 billion and 14 billion euros in revenue. Ice cream is the fifth division with close to 5 billion euros in revenue."

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 19 hedge fund portfolios held Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) at the end of second quarter which was 18 in the previous quarter.

