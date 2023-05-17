Should You Invest in W.W. Grainger (GWW)?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the mid-cap stocks posted gains after trailing in the previous quarter. Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials were the solid contributors to the fund in the quarter while, energy and utilities detracted from performance. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the Q1 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is a maintenance, repair, and operating products and services distributor. On May 16, 2023, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) stock closed at $664.26 per share. One-month return of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was -0.31%, and its shares gained 37.76% of their value over the last 52 weeks. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has a market capitalization of $33.324 billion.

"W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is a diversified distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products and services primarily in North America and Japan. The company reported an impressive quarter and gave forward guidance that came in well ahead of investor expectations. Additionally, management’s commentary indicated that quarter-to-date trends remained strong with no material signs of a slowdown among most of the company’s primary end markets. Grainger has executed well recently, as the market share gains it achieved during the pandemic have remained durable, and company management continues to believe they have considerable room for further gains in what remains a particularly fragmented industry."

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 34 in the previous quarter.

