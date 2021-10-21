U.S. markets closed

Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

October 21, 2021
BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Investar Holding Corporation ("Investar") (NASDAQ:ISTR), the holding company for Investar Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Investar reported a net loss of $10.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $5.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and net income of $4.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. As previously reported, Investar's third quarter results reflect a large impairment charge recorded as a result of Hurricane Ida, discussed in more detail below under Credit Quality .

On a non-GAAP basis, core (loss) earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2021 were ($1.06) compared to $0.53 for the first quarter of 2021 and $0.35 for the third quarter of 2020. Core (loss) earnings exclude certain non-operating items including, but not limited to, gain on sale of investment securities, change in the fair value of equity securities, and acquisition expense (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

Investar Holding Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer John D'Angelo said:

"Our prayers go out to those families and businesses affected by Hurricane Ida, which hit south Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane on August 29. While none of our branches were significantly affected by the storm, some of our customers, employees, and their extended families were greatly impacted. As a member of the affected communities, we have set up programs to help employees and customers experiencing financial difficulty as a result of the hurricane. We will continue to assist our communities as they rebuild.

Unfortunately, our results for the quarter were adversely impacted by the storm that devastated some of our market areas. We recorded an impairment charge of $21.6 million which negatively affected our earnings and performance ratios. However, the Holding Corporation and Bank remain well-capitalized"

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Cost of deposits decreased eight basis points to 0.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 0.51% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and decreased 54 basis points compared to 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Our overall cost of funds decreased seven and 53 basis points to 0.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 0.70% and 1.16% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

  • Total deposits increased $43.5 million, or 1.9%, to $2.30 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.26 billion at June 30, 2021, and increased $469.2 million, or 25.6%, compared to $1.83 billion at September 30, 2020. Investar recorded total deposits with a fair value of $207.0 million from its acquisition of Cheaha Bank ("Cheaha") on April 1, 2021. The remaining increase is due to organic growth and brokered deposits, which are used to satisfy the required borrowings under Investar's interest rate swap agreements, due to more favorable pricing.

  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.3 million, or 2.6%, to $597.5 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $582.1 million at June 30, 2021 and increased $145.4 million, or 32.2%, compared to $452.1 million at September 30, 2020. Investar acquired approximately $45.4 million in noninterest-bearing deposits from Cheaha, and the remaining increase is due to organic growth. Excluding noninterest-bearing deposits acquired from Cheaha, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $100.0 million, or 22.1%, compared to September 30, 2020.

  • Deposit mix improved during the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits increased to 25.9% at September 30, 2021 compared to 25.8% at June 30, 2021 and 24.6% at September 30, 2020. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits decreased to 21.0% at September 30, 2021, compared to 23.4% at June 30, 2021 and 32.2% at September 30, 2020.

  • Investar terminated multiple interest rate swap agreements during the third quarter and recognized $1.8 million in swap termination fees, included in noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Investar repurchased 109,548 shares of its common stock through its stock repurchase program at an average price of $22.27 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, leaving 205,692 shares authorized for repurchase under the current stock repurchase plan.

Loans

Total loans were $1.88 billion at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $67.2 million, or 3.4%, compared to June 30, 2021, and an increase of $51.0 million, or 2.8%, compared to September 30, 2020. Excluding loans acquired from Cheaha on April 1, 2021 with an aggregate balance of $110.1 million and $120.0 million at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, total loans decreased $57.2 million, or 3.1%, compared to June 30, 2021, and decreased $59.1 million, or 3.2%, compared to September 30, 2020.

The following table sets forth the composition of the total loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter Change

Year/Year Change

Percentage of Total Loans

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

$

%

$

%

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Mortgage loans on real estate

Construction and development

$

215,247

$

213,070

$

206,751

$

2,177

1.0

%

$

8,496

4.1

%

11.4

%

11.3

%

1-4 Family

362,249

375,690

339,364

(13,441

)

(3.6

)

22,885

6.7

19.3

18.6

Multifamily

58,972

60,309

57,734

(1,337

)

(2.2

)

1,238

2.1

3.1

3.2

Farmland

21,376

22,263

26,005

(887

)

(4.0

)

(4,629

)

(17.8

)

1.1

1.4

Commercial real estate

Owner-occupied

432,898

438,590

379,490

(5,692

)

(1.3

)

53,408

14.1

23.0

20.7

Nonowner-occupied

435,575

445,125

404,748

(9,550

)

(2.1

)

30,827

7.6

23.2

22.1

Commercial and industrial

335,008

370,203

392,955

(35,195

)

(9.5

)

(57,947

)

(14.7

)

17.8

21.5

Consumer

19,333

22,570

22,633

(3,237

)

(14.3

)

(3,300

)

(14.6

)

1.0

1.2

Total loans

1,880,658

1,947,820

1,829,680

(67,162

)

(3.4

)%

50,978

2.8

%

100

%

100

%

Loans held for sale

300

-

-

300

-

300

-

Total gross loans

$

1,880,958

$

1,947,820

$

1,829,680

$

(66,862

)

(3.4

)%

$

51,278

2.8

%


In the second quarter of 2020, the Bank began participating as a lender in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") as established by the CARES Act. The PPP loans are generally 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"), have an interest rate of 1%, and are eligible to be forgiven based on certain criteria, with the SBA remitting any applicable forgiveness amount to the lender. At September 30, 2021, the balance of the Bank's PPP loans, which is included in the commercial and industrial portfolio, was $41.9 million, compared to $73.0 million at June 30, 2021 and $110.3 million at September 30, 2020. Eighty-seven percent of the total number of PPP loans we have originated have principal balances of $150,000 or less. At September 30, 2021, approximately 76% of the total balance of PPP loans originated have been forgiven by the SBA or paid off by the customer. Excluding loans acquired from Cheaha on April 1, 2021 with an aggregate balance of $110.1 million and $120.0 million at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and PPP loans with a total balance of $41.9 million ($1.4 million acquired from Cheaha), $73.0 million ($1.7 million acquired from Cheaha), and $110.3 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively, total loans decreased $26.4 million, or 1.5%, compared to June 30, 2021 and increased $10.7 million, or 0.6%, compared to September 30, 2020.

At September 30, 2021, Investar's total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $767.9 million, a decrease of $40.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $808.8 million at June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $4.5 million, or 0.6%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $772.4 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in the business lending portfolio compared to June 30, 2021 is primarily driven by the forgiveness of PPP loans and the impairment charge recorded as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Consumer loans totaled $19.3 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 14.3%, compared to $22.6 million at June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $3.3 million, or 14.6%, compared to $22.6 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in consumer loans compared to June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 is mainly attributable to the scheduled paydowns of the indirect auto lending portfolio and is consistent with our business strategy. The decreases were slightly offset by the acquisition of Cheaha on April 1, 2021, which added approximately $6.1 million in consumer loans in the second quarter of 2021.

Our loan portfolio includes loans to businesses in certain industries that may be more significantly affected by the pandemic than others. These loans, including loans related to oil and gas, food services, hospitality, and entertainment, represent approximately 5.5% of our total portfolio, or 5.2% excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to 6.4% of our total portfolio, or 5.9% excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2021 and 6.6% of our total portfolio, or 5.6% excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020 as shown in the table below.

Industry

Percentage of Loan Portfolio September 30, 2021

Percentage of Loan Portfolio September 30, 2021 (excluding PPP loans)

Percentage of Loan Portfolio June 30, 2021

Percentage of Loan Portfolio June 30, 2021 (excluding PPP loans)

Percentage of Loan Portfolio September 30, 2020

Percentage of Loan Portfolio September 30, 2020 (excluding PPP loans)

Oil and gas

2.6

%

2.4

%

2.7

%

2.5

%

3.5

%

2.7

%

Food services

1.8

1.6

2.9

2.6

2.3

2.1

Hospitality

0.5

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Entertainment

0.6

0.7

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Total

5.5

%

5.2

%

6.4

%

5.9

%

6.6

%

5.6

%


Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans were $32.9 million, or 1.75% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, an increase of $12.0 million compared to $20.9 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, and an increase of $20.5 million compared to $12.4 million, or 0.68% of total loans, at September 30, 2020. The increase in nonperforming loans compared to June 30, 2021 is mainly attributable to one loan relationship, discussed further below, which added $15.5 million to the balance of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021. Included in nonperforming loans are acquired loans with a balance of $5.3 million at September 30, 2021, or 16% of nonperforming loans.

The allowance for loan losses was $20.6 million, or 62.4% and 1.09% of nonperforming and total loans, respectively, at September 30, 2021, compared to $20.4 million, or 97.8% and 1.05%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, and $19.0 million, or 153.8% and 1.04%, respectively, at September 30, 2020.

The provision for loan losses was $21.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $0.1 million and $2.5 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 includes an impairment charge of $21.6 million related to a loan relationship with related borrowers (collectively, the "Borrower") consisting of multiple loans that are secured by various types of collateral. As a result of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane on August 29, 2021, the Borrower's business operations were disrupted causing a significant reduction in value of some of the collateral supporting the loan relationship, including real estate, inventory, and equipment. The impairment charge of $21.6 million is based on the estimated value of collateral with respect to the loan relationship at September 30, 2021.

Investar has instituted a 90-day loan deferral program for customers who were impacted by Hurricane Ida. At September 30, 2021, Investar had placed approximately $47.7 million, or 2.5% of the total loan portfolio on a 90-day deferral plan. Investar continues to assess the impact the hurricane had on the region and its loan portfolio to determine whether there is a need for additional reserves.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2021 were $2.30 billion, an increase of $43.5 million, or 1.9%, compared to $2.26 billion at June 30, 2021, and an increase of $469.2 million, or 25.6%, compared to $1.83 billion at September 30, 2020. Investar acquired approximately $207.0 million in deposits from Cheaha at the time of acquisition on April 1, 2021. The remaining increase is due to organic growth and brokered deposits.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant amount of excess liquidity in the market, and, as a result, we have experienced large increases in both noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits, and in money market deposit accounts compared to June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020. These increases were primarily driven by reduced spending by consumer and business customers related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and increases in PPP borrowers' deposit accounts. We believe these factors may be temporary depending on the future economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Bank utilized $125.0 million in brokered deposits in the third quarter of 2021 and $100.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, which are used to satisfy the required borrowings under its interest rate swap agreements, due to more favorable pricing.

Our deposit mix continues to improve and reflects our consistent focus on relationship banking and growing our commercial relationships, as well as the effects of the pandemic on consumer and business spending. Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits has increased while time deposits as a percentage of total deposits has decreased. Management made a strategic decision to either reprice or run-off higher yielding time deposits and other interest-bearing deposit products during 2020 and 2021, which has contributed to our decreasing cost of deposits compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020.

The following table sets forth the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

Linked Quarter Change

Year/Year Change

Percentage of Total Deposits

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

$

%

$

%

9/30/2021

9/30/2020

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

597,452

$

582,109

$

452,070

$

15,343

2.6

%

$

145,382

32.2

%

25.9

%

24.6

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

658,743

630,829

473,819

27,914

4.4

184,924

39.0

28.6

25.8

Brokered deposits

125,016

100,117

-

24,899

24.9

125,016

-

5.4

-

Money market deposit accounts

264,846

243,058

179,133

21,788

9.0

85,713

47.8

11.5

9.8

Savings accounts

174,953

174,385

139,153

568

0.3

35,800

25.7

7.6

7.6

Time deposits

482,631

529,668

590,274

(47,037

)

(8.9

)

(107,643

)

(18.2

)

21.0

32.2

Total deposits

$

2,303,641

$

2,260,166

$

1,834,449

$

43,475

1.9

%

$

469,192

25.6

%

100.0

%

100.0

%


Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $21.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $2.8 million, or 15.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 is $0.3 million, $0.5 million, and $0.2 million of interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Also included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 are interest recoveries of $0.2 million, $25,000, and $15,000, respectively.

Investar's net interest margin was 3.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 3.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was driven by excess liquidity. The average balance of interest-bearing balances with banks for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as shown on our net interest margin table, increased $81.4 million and $227.5 million compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, and resulted in a 12 and 34 basis point decrease in the net interest margin, respectively. The decrease in net interest margin resulting from excess liquidity for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was partially offset by an eight basis point decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the decrease in the net interest margin resulting from excess liquidity was partially offset by a 54 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.91% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 4.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 4.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was a direct result of excess liquidity. The decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was driven by excess liquidity and a large decrease in the yield earned on investment securities. In response to the pandemic, during March 2020, the Federal Reserve reduced the federal funds rate 150 basis points to 0 to 0.25 percent, which has affected the yields that we earn on our interest-earning assets. In addition, the PPP loans originated have a contractual interest rate of 1% and origination fees based on the loan amount, which impacts the yield on our loan portfolio.

Exclusive of PPP loans, which had an average balance of $58.5 million and related interest and fee income of $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to an average balance of $96.0 million and related interest and fee income of $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and an average balance of $114.7 million and related interest and fee income of $0.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, adjusted net interest margin was 3.31% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to an adjusted net interest margin of 3.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 3.50% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Included in PPP interest and fee income for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020 is $1.0 million, $0.6 million, and $0.1 million, respectively, of accelerated fee income recognized due to the forgiveness or pay-off of PPP loans. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Exclusive of the interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans, interest recoveries, and accelerated fee income recognized due to the forgiveness or pay-off of PPP loans, all discussed above, adjusted net interest margin decreased to 3.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to 3.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 3.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The adjusted yield on interest-earning assets was 3.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 3.82% and 4.28% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

The cost of deposits decreased eight basis points to 0.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 0.51% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and decreased 54 basis points compared to 0.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the cost of deposits compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 reflects the decrease in rates paid for all categories of interest-bearing deposits.

The overall costs of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 decreased seven basis points to 0.63% compared to 0.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and decreased 53 basis points compared to 1.16% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 resulted from both lower cost of deposits and lower average balances of short-term borrowings, the costs of which are driven by the Federal Reserve's federal funds rates.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $3.9 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 4.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $0.5 million, or 15.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was driven by a $1.7 million decrease in the gain on sale of investment securities and the $0.3 million decrease in other operating income, partially offset by the $1.8 million increase in swap termination fees. Swap termination fees were recorded when we voluntarily terminated a number of our interest rate swap agreements at the end of September 2021. The increase in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is mainly attributable to a $1.8 million increase in swap termination fees, partially offset by decreases in the gain on sale of investment securities and other operating income. The decrease in other operating income compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was attributable to a $0.8 million decrease in derivative fee income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $16.4 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 8.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 16.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was driven by a $1.2 million decrease in acquisition expense. The increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is primarily a result of a $1.5 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, as well as $0.4 million increases in both acquisition expense and other operating expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits is attributable to the acquisition of Cheaha, which added four branch locations and related staff, as well as an increase in health insurance claims and deferred compensation costs.

Taxes

Investar recorded an income tax benefit of $2.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which equates to an effective tax rate of 21.0%, an increase from the effective tax rate of 20.7% at June 30, 2021 and increase from the effective tax rate of 19.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

Investar reported basic and diluted loss per common share of $0.95 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.54 and $0.53 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.41 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 34 branch locations serving Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had 348 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.7 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These measures and ratios include "tangible common equity," "tangible assets," "tangible equity to tangible assets," "tangible book value per common share," "core noninterest income," "core earnings before noninterest expense," "core noninterest expense," "core (loss) earnings before income tax expense," "core income tax (benefit) expense," "core (loss) earnings," "core efficiency ratio," "core return on average assets," "core return on average equity," "core basic (loss) earnings per share," and "core (loss) diluted earnings per share." We also present certain average loan, yield, net interest income and net interest margin data adjusted to show the effects of excluding PPP loans, interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans, and interest recoveries. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Investar's financial results, and Investar believes that its presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Investar's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Investar strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect Investar's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. Investar generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. In addition, any of the following matters related to the pandemic may impact our financial results in future periods, and such impacts may be material depending on the length and severity of the pandemic and government and societal responses to it:

  • borrowers may default on loans and economic conditions could deteriorate requiring further increases to the allowance for loan losses;

  • demand for our loans and other banking services, and related income and fees, may be reduced;

  • the value of collateral securing our loans may deteriorate; and

  • lower market interest rates will have an adverse impact on our variable rate loans and reduce our income.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the historical performance of Investar and its subsidiaries or on Investar's current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by Investar that the future plans, estimates or expectations by Investar will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to Investar's operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Investar's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, Investar's actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. Investar does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following, any one or more of which could materially affect the outcome of future events:

  • the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic conditions in general and on the Bank's markets in particular, and on the Bank's operations and financial results;

  • ongoing disruptions in the oil and gas industry due to fluctuations in the price of oil;

  • business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry in particular, whether nationally, regionally or in the markets in which we operate;

  • increased cyber and payment fraud risk, as cybercriminals attempt to profit from the disruption, given increased online and remote activity;

  • our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth, and the composition of that growth;

  • our ability to identify and enter into agreements to combine with attractive acquisition candidates, finance acquisitions, complete acquisitions after definitive agreements are entered into, and successfully integrate acquired operations;

  • changes (or the lack of changes) in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships that affect our loan and deposit pricing;

  • possible cessation or market replacement of LIBOR and the related effect on our LIBOR-based financial products and contracts, including, but not limited to, hedging products, debt obligations, investments and loans;

  • the extent of continuing client demand for the high level of personalized service that is a key element of our banking approach as well as our ability to execute our strategy generally;

  • our dependence on our management team, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;

  • changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers;

  • inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates;

  • the concentration of our business within our geographic areas of operation in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama; and

  • concentration of credit exposure.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" and in the "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Investar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

For further information contact:

Investar Holding Corporation
Chris Hufft
Chief Financial Officer
(225) 227-2215
Chris.Hufft@investarbank.com

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)


As of and for the three months ended


9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

Linked Quarter

Year/Year

EARNINGS DATA






Total interest income

$

24,473

$

24,347

$

23,394

0.5

%

4.6

%

Total interest expense

2,925

3,182

4,688

(8.1

)

(37.6

)

Net interest income

21,548

21,165

18,706

1.8

15.2

Provision for loan losses

21,713

114

2,500

18,946.5

768.5

Total noninterest income

3,914

4,082

3,401

(4.1

)

15.1

Total noninterest expense

16,381

17,960

14,051

(8.8

)

16.6

Income before income taxes

(12,632

)

7,173

5,556

(276.1

)

(327.4

)

Income tax expense

(2,648

)

1,485

1,089

(278.3

)

(343.2

)

Net income

$

(9,984

)

$

5,688

$

4,467

(275.5

)

(323.5

)


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

Total assets

$

2,686,712

$

2,650,050

$

2,320,501

1.4

%

15.8

%

Total interest-earning assets

2,482,070

2,441,368

2,149,946

1.7

15.4

Total loans

1,923,960

1,940,513

1,816,014

(0.9

)

5.9

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,691,318

1,677,471

1,390,443

0.8

21.6

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,830,240

1,817,746

1,613,049

0.7

13.5

Total deposits

2,272,715

2,236,902

1,836,168

1.6

23.8

Total stockholders' equity

254,616

251,793

239,822

1.1

6.2


PER SHARE DATA

Earnings:

Basic earnings per common share

$

(0.95

)

$

0.54

$

0.41

(275.9

)%

(331.7

)%

Diluted earnings per common share

(0.95

)

0.53

0.41

(279.2

)

(331.7

)

Core Earnings (1) :

Core basic (loss) earnings per common share (1)

(1.06

)

0.53

0.35

(300.0

)

(402.9

)

Core diluted (loss) earnings per common share (1)

(1.06

)

0.53

0.35

(300.5

)

(403.6

)

Book value per common share

22.85

24.08

22.32

(5.1

)

2.4

Tangible book value per common share (1)

18.57

19.85

19.27

(6.4

)

(3.6

)

Common shares outstanding

10,343,416

10,413,390

10,629,586

(0.7

)

(2.7

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

10,398,787

10,414,875

10,759,791

(0.2

)

(3.4

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

10,398,787

10,541,907

10,761,617

(1.4

)

(3.4

)


PERFORMANCE RATIOS

Return on average assets

(1.47

)%

0.86

%

0.77

%

(270.9

)%

(290.9

)%

Core return on average assets (1)

(1.63

)

0.84

0.65

(294.0

)

(350.8

)

Return on average equity

(15.56

)

9.06

7.41

(271.7

)

(310.0

)

Core return on average equity (1)

(17.20

)

8.85

6.29

(294.4

)

(373.4

)

Net interest margin

3.44

3.48

3.46

(1.1

)

(0.6

)

Net interest income to average assets

3.18

3.20

3.21

(0.6

)

(0.9

)

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.42

2.72

2.41

(11.0

)

0.4

Efficiency ratio (2)

64.33

71.14

63.56

(9.6

)

1.2

Core efficiency ratio (1)

67.17

69.62

65.97

(3.5

)

1.8

Dividend payout ratio

(8.42

)

14.81

15.85

(156.9

)

(153.1

)

Net charge-offs to average loans

1.12

-

0.01

-

11,100.0

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.
(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and noninterest income.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)


As of and for the three months ended


9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

Linked Quarter

Year/Year

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS






Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.25

%

0.84

%

0.54

%

48.8

%

131.5

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.75

1.07

0.68

63.6

157.4

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.09

1.05

1.04

3.8

4.8

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

62.44

97.83

153.80

(36.2

)

(59.4

)


CAPITAL RATIOS

Investar Holding Corporation:

Total equity to total assets

8.77

%

9.38

%

10.21

%

(6.5

)%

(14.1

)%

Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

7.24

7.86

8.94

(7.9

)

(19.0

)

Tier 1 leverage ratio

7.60

8.19

9.29

(7.2

)

(18.2

)

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

9.29

9.96

10.95

(6.7

)

(15.2

)

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

9.75

10.43

11.30

(6.5

)

(13.7

)

Total capital ratio (2)

12.87

13.55

14.62

(5.0

)

(12.0

)

Investar Bank:

Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.99

9.49

10.23

(5.3

)

(12.1

)

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2)

11.55

12.10

12.46

(4.5

)

(7.3

)

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

11.55

12.10

12.46

(4.5

)

(7.3

)

Total capital ratio (2)

12.57

13.11

13.50

(4.1

)

(6.9

)

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.
(2) Estimated for September 30, 2021.

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)


September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

ASSETS




Cash and due from banks

$

45,404

$

36,775

$

32,856

Interest-bearing balances due from other banks

304,587

229,498

17,697

Federal funds sold

500

500

-

Cash and cash equivalents

350,491

266,773

50,553


Available for sale securities at fair value (amortized cost of $274,312, $267,706, and $275,288, respectively)

274,387

269,360

278,906

Held to maturity securities at amortized cost (estimated fair value of $11,936, $12,007, and $13,737, respectively)

11,407

11,812

13,542

Loans held for sale

300

-

-

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,566, $20,445, and $19,044, respectively

1,860,091

1,927,375

1,810,636

Other equity securities

16,783

16,725

20,927

Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,579, $17,566, and $14,971, respectively

61,619

62,588

57,074

Other real estate owned, net

635

1,490

69

Accrued interest receivable

11,732

12,205

13,057

Deferred tax asset

1,493

508

2,160

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

44,283

43,973

32,471

Bank-owned life insurance

50,767

50,462

38,672

Other assets

12,060

9,636

5,178

Total assets

$

2,696,048

$

2,672,907

$

2,323,245


LIABILITIES

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

597,452

$

582,109

$

452,070

Interest-bearing

1,706,189

1,678,057

1,382,379

Total deposits

2,303,641

2,260,166

1,834,449

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

78,500

82,500

178,500

Repurchase agreements

6,580

6,713

5,923

Subordinated debt

42,966

42,943

42,874

Junior subordinated debt

8,352

8,320

5,936

Accrued taxes and other liabilities

19,685

21,550

18,296

Total liabilities

2,459,724

2,422,192

2,085,978


STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, no par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized

-

-

-

Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 10,343,416, 10,413,390, and 10,629,586 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

10,344

10,413

10,630

Surplus

154,527

155,847

159,410

Retained earnings

70,054

80,867

67,536

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,399

3,588

(309

)

Total stockholders' equity

236,324

250,715

237,267

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,696,048

$

2,672,907

$

2,323,245


INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

INTEREST INCOME




Interest and fees on loans

$

23,220

$

23,135

$

21,866

Interest on investment securities

1,021

1,009

1,356

Other interest income

232

203

172

Total interest income

24,473

24,347

23,394


INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on deposits

1,854

2,114

3,404

Interest on borrowings

1,071

1,068

1,284

Total interest expense

2,925

3,182

4,688

Net interest income

21,548

21,165

18,706


Provision for loan losses

21,713

114

2,500

Net interest (loss) income after provision for loan losses

(165

)

21,051

16,206


NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges on deposit accounts

650

607

441

Gain on sale of investment securities, net

-

1,721

939

Loss on sale of fixed assets, net

-

-

(5

)

Loss on sale of other real estate owned, net

-

(5

)

-

Swap termination fees

1,835

-

-

Gain on sale of loans

73

46

-

Servicing fees and fee income on serviced loans

38

65

85

Interchange fees

504

501

387

Income from bank owned life insurance

304

311

234

Change in the fair value of equity securities

48

91

(31

)

Other operating income

462

745

1,351

Total noninterest income

3,914

4,082

3,401

Income before noninterest expense

3,749

25,133

19,607


NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Depreciation and amortization

1,264

1,278

1,203

Salaries and employee benefits

9,770

9,916

8,228

Occupancy

662

676

604

Data processing

715

973

816

Marketing

57

71

88

Professional fees

382

378

343

Acquisition expenses

446

1,641

52

Other operating expenses

3,085

3,027

2,717

Total noninterest expense

16,381

17,960

14,051

(Loss) income before income tax expense

(12,632

)

7,173

5,556

Income tax (benefit) expense

(2,648

)

1,485

1,089

Net (loss) income

$

(9,984

)

$

5,688

$

4,467


EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.95

)

$

0.54

$

0.41

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.95

)

$

0.53

$

0.41

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.08

$

0.08

$

0.07


INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Interest



Interest



Interest



Average

Income/


Average

Income/


Average

Income/



Balance

Expense

Yield/ Rate

Balance

Expense

Yield/ Rate

Balance

Expense

Yield/ Rate

Assets










Interest-earning assets:










Loans

$

1,923,960

$

23,220

4.79

%

$

1,940,513

$

23,135

4.78

%

$

1,816,014

$

21,866

4.79

%

Securities:

Taxable

262,751

892

1.35

283,318

860

1.22

262,088

1,199

1.82

Tax-exempt

18,499

129

2.76

22,061

149

2.71

22,504

157

2.77

Interest-bearing balances with banks

276,860

232

0.33

195,476

203

0.42

49,340

172

1.39

Total interest-earning assets

2,482,070

24,473

3.91

2,441,368

24,347

4.00

2,149,946

23,394

4.33

Cash and due from banks

38,511

40,639

28,225

Intangible assets

44,040

44,727

32,563

Other assets

142,608

143,774

126,581

Allowance for loan losses

(20,517

)

(20,458

)

(16,814

)

Total assets

$

2,686,712

$

2,650,050

$

2,320,501


Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

901,146

$

599

0.26

%

$

854,504

$

701

0.33

%

$

627,715

$

755

0.48

%

Brokered deposits

112,601

264

0.93

97,245

240

0.99

-

-

-

Savings deposits

173,971

67

0.15

173,553

71

0.16

133,701

91

0.27

Time deposits

503,600

924

0.73

552,169

1,102

0.80

629,027

2,558

1.62

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,691,318

1,854

0.43

1,677,471

2,114

0.51

1,390,443

3,404

0.97

Short-term borrowings

9,136

5

0.21

10,030

5

0.21

95,316

248

1.03

Long-term debt

129,786

1,066

3.26

130,245

1,063

3.27

127,290

1,036

3.24

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,830,240

2,925

0.63

1,817,746

3,182

0.70

1,613,049

4,688

1.16

Noninterest-bearing deposits

581,397

559,431

445,725

Other liabilities

20,459

21,080

21,905

Stockholders' equity

254,616

251,793

239,822

Total liability and stockholders' equity

$

2,686,712

$

2,650,050

$

2,320,501

Net interest income/net interest margin

$

21,548

3.44

%

$

21,165

3.48

%

$

18,706

3.46

%


INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS ADJUSTED FOR PPP LOANS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



Interest



Interest



Interest



Average

Income/


Average

Income/


Average

Income/



Balance

Expense

Yield/ Rate

Balance

Expense

Yield/ Rate

Balance

Expense

Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:










Loans

$

1,923,960

$

23,220

4.79

%

$

1,940,513

$

23,135

4.78

%

$

1,816,014

$

21,866

4.79

%

Adjustments:

PPP loans

58,481

1,309

8.88

%

96,045

1,237

5.17

%

114,679

818

2.84

%

Adjusted loans

1,865,479

21,911

4.66

%

1,844,468

21,898

4.76

%

1,701,335

21,048

4.92

%

Securities:

Taxable

262,751

892

1.35

283,318

860

1.22

262,088

1,199

1.82

Tax-exempt

18,499

129

2.76

22,061

149

2.71

22,504

157

2.77

Interest-bearing balances with banks

276,860

232

0.33

195,476

203

0.42

49,340

172

1.39

Adjusted interest-earning assets

2,423,589

23,164

3.79

2,345,323

23,110

3.95

2,035,267

22,576

4.41


Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,830,240

2,925

0.63

1,817,746

3,182

0.70

1,613,049

4,688

1.16


Adjusted net interest income/adjusted net interest margin

$

20,239

3.31

%

$

19,928

3.41

%

$

17,888

3.50

%


INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS ADJUSTED FOR INTEREST ACCRETION, RECOVERIES AND ACCELERATED PPP INCOME
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020


Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:










Loans

$

1,923,960

$

23,220

4.79

%

$

1,940,513

$

23,135

4.78

%

$

1,816,014

$

21,866

4.79

%

Adjustments:

Accelerated fee income for forgiven or paid off PPP loans

1,001

556

58

Interest recoveries

187

25

15

Accretion

298

532

200

Adjusted Loans

1,923,960

21,734

4.48

1,940,513

22,022

4.55

1,816,014

21,593

4.73

Securities:

Taxable

262,751

892

1.35

283,318

860

1.22

262,088

1,199

1.82

Tax-exempt

18,499

129

2.76

22,061

149

2.71

22,504

157

2.77

Interest-bearing balances with banks

276,860

232

0.33

195,476

203

0.42

49,340

172

1.39

Adjusted interest-earning assets

2,482,070

22,987

3.67

2,441,368

23,234

3.82

2,149,946

23,121

4.28


Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,830,240

2,925

0.63

1,817,746

3,182

0.70

1,613,049

4,688

1.16


Adjusted net interest income/adjusted net interest margin

$

20,062

3.21

%

$

20,052

3.29

%

$

18,433

3.41

%



INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)


September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Tangible common equity




Total stockholders' equity

$

236,324

$

250,715

$

237,267

Adjustments:

Goodwill

40,088

39,527

28,144

Core deposit intangible

4,095

4,346

4,227

Trademark intangible

100

100

100

Tangible common equity

$

192,041

$

206,742

$

204,796

Tangible assets

Total assets

$

2,696,048

$

2,672,907

$

2,323,245

Adjustments:

Goodwill

40,088

39,527

28,144

Core deposit intangible

4,095

4,346

4,227

Trademark intangible

100

100

100

Tangible assets

$

2,651,765

$

2,628,934

$

2,290,774


Common shares outstanding

10,343,416

10,413,390

10,629,586

Tangible equity to tangible assets

7.24

%

7.86

%

8.94

%

Book value per common share

$

22.85

$

24.08

$

22.32

Tangible book value per common share

18.57

19.85

19.27


INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)



Three months ended



9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020

Net interest income

(a)

$

21,548

$

21,165

$

18,706

Provision for loan losses


21,713

114

2,500

Net interest (loss) income after provision for loan losses


(165

)

21,051

16,206


Noninterest income

(b)

3,914

4,082

3,401

Gain on sale of investment securities, net


-

(1,721

)

(939

)

Loss on sale of other real estate owned, net


-

5

-

Loss on sale of fixed assets, net


-

-

5

Swap termination fees


(1,835

)

-

-

Change in the fair value of equity securities


(48

)

(91

)

31

Core noninterest income

(d)

2,031

2,275

2,498


Core earnings before noninterest expense


1,866

23,326

18,704


Total noninterest expense

(c)

16,381

17,960

14,051

Acquisition expense


(446

)

(1,641

)

(52

)

Severance


(98

)

-

(10

)

Core noninterest expense

(f)

15,837

16,319

13,989


Core (loss) earnings before income tax expense


(13,971

)

7,007

4,715

Core income tax (benefit) expense (1)


(2,934

)

1,450

924

Core (loss) earnings


$

(11,037

)

$

5,557

$

3,791


Core basic (loss) earnings per common share


(1.06

)

0.53

0.35


Diluted (loss) earnings per common share (GAAP)


$

(0.95

)

$

0.53

$

0.41

Gain on sale of investment securities, net


-

(0.12

)

(0.07

)

Loss on sale of other real estate owned, net


-

-

-

Loss on sale of fixed assets, net


-

-

-

Swap termination fees


(0.14

)

-

-

Change in the fair value of equity securities


(0.01

)

(0.01

)

-

Acquisition expense


0.03

0.13

0.01

Severance


0.01

-

-

Core diluted (loss) earnings per common share


$

(1.06

)

$

0.53

$

0.35


Efficiency ratio

(c) / (a+b)

64.33

%

71.14

%

63.56

%

Core efficiency ratio

(f) / (a+d)

67.17

%

69.62

%

65.97

%

Core return on average assets (2)


(1.63

)%

0.84

%

0.65

%

Core return on average equity (2)


(17.20

)%

8.85

%

6.29

%

Total average assets


$

2,686,712

$

2,650,050

$

2,320,501

Total average stockholders' equity


254,616

251,793

239,822

(1) Core income tax (benefit) expense is calculated using the effective tax rates of 21.0%, 20.7% and 19.6% for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Core (loss) earnings used in calculation. No adjustments were made to average assets or average equity.

SOURCE: Investar Holding Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669141/Investar-Holding-Corporation-Announces-2021-Third-Quarter-Results

