Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.10

The board of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 31st of January, with investors receiving $0.10 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.7%, which is around the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Investar Holding's stock price has increased by 33% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Investar Holding's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Investar Holding has established itself as a dividend paying company, given its 9-year history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Using data from its latest earnings report, Investar Holding's payout ratio sits at 17%, an extremely comfortable number that shows that it can pay its dividend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 15.1%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 23% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Investar Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Investar Holding has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.0272 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 35% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Investar Holding has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Investar Holding's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Investar Holding has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

