Investar (ISTR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Investar (ISTR) reported $20.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.9%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.11 million, representing a surprise of -3.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +81.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Investar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin [%] : 2.82% versus 2.91% estimated by two analysts on average.

Efficiency Ratio [%] : 74.5% versus 73.65% estimated by two analysts on average.

Total Noninterest Income : $2.07 million compared to the $2.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income: $18.39 million versus $19.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Investar have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

