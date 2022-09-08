U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,629.00
    +52.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,283.00
    +19.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,832.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.27
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.40
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    18.55
    +0.29 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.89
    -2.02 (-7.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1549
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6670
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,305.34
    +544.55 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.90
    +22.19 (+4.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.23
    +16.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

InvestChile Launches 'How to Invest in Chile' Guide in Japanese

InvestChile
·2 min read

The Chilean Foreign Investment Promotion Agency has launched a new publication to facilitate investment by Japanese companies in Chile

How to Invest in Chile

How to Invest in Chile
How to Invest in Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to make it easier for Japanese companies to invest in Chile, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency InvestChile has launched a new edition of its "How to Invest in Chile" Investor's Guide in Japanese. Published online, the step-by-step guide is designed to serve as a "roadmap" for companies considering Chile as a potential destination for investment.

"At InvestChile, we feel that cultural differences, mainly in terms of language, can be narrowed in these times of greater connectivity and globalized business. In this context, our new 'How to Invest in Chile' investor's guide fills a clear gap with regard to potential Japanese investors: the lack of official material in their own language," said Karla Flores, the recently appointed director of InvestChile.

"In the new guide, you can find all the basic step-by-step information for setting up your company, from the tax structure to environmental permits and labor laws. In this way, as an agency, we are helping to bridge the gap between the two countries' business culture in a context of Japanese companies' growing interest in our country," she added.

With 14 chapters that include legal and commercial matters, the guide in Japanese is available here.

Main source of Asian investment

"Japanese companies have been present in Chile for decades and are characterized by their high level of sophistication," said the director of InvestChile Karla Flores. She emphasized that the opportunities Chile offers for Japanese companies include the development of solar energy, information technologies, mining equipment, functional foods and special interest tourism.

"We want these companies which are in higher value-added sectors to come to Chile; that is the main reason we opened the InvestChile office in Tokyo and we are now publishing our investor's guide in Japanese," added Flores.

Japan is the world's third-largest economy and Chile's principal source of investment from Asia. According to Chilean Central Bank figures, Japan is one of the largest players in the country with investments totaling more than US$3,131 million in 2020. Over 60 Japanese companies currently have operations in Chile.

Do you want to expand your business to Latin America? Contact us here to learn about the advantages of installing your business in Chile.

Press Contact: 
Denisse Vásquez
dvasquez@investchile.gob.cl

Related Images






Image 1: How to Invest in Chile


Step-by-Step Guide for Foreign Investors



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi O

  • Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER), known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November 2021, valuing it at $15 billion. The cash gain helped CloudKitchens to drive its user growth globally, with over 4,000 employees

  • Spain to Ease German Crunch With LNG Terminal: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European politicians are maneuvering ahead of a key meeting on Friday that aims to tame the impact of the energy crisis and prevent a financial meltdown.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderGas pr

  • New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says

    Russia announced the scheme in March when it authorised retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner's permission. Apple halted new product sales in Russia in March, a week after Russia invaded Ukraine, though the iPhone, MacBook and other Apple goods have remained available in Russian stores as retailers sell down their remaining stock of old models and get hold of newly released devices through the import scheme.

  • The Path for UiPath Could Be Headed Toward Single Digits

    UiPath offers "a robotic process automation tool for large-scale end-to-end automation." This sounds like a business we should be looking at but are the charts in agreement? The shares plunged on Wednesday after the robotic process automation software company lowered its fiscal 2023 guidance, so let's check.

  • Energy bills to be capped to prevent businesses closing - live updates

    Pound crashes to weakest level since 1985 The housing market can still avoid a crash – here’s how FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound slides ahead of energy plan Ben Wright: Liz Truss’s plans to borrow big may save Britain from disaster Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Israel's Shufersal opens first checkout free store in Tel Aviv

    Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal said on Thursday it had opened the country's first autonomous store where shoppers do not have to queue at checkout or scan any goods and where payments and receipts are settled digitally. So-called frictionless shopping is gaining traction globally as grocery giants look to keep costs down amid razor-thin margins and fine-tune inventory and supply chain management, while making shopping more convenient for customers. The technology at Shufersal's store is powered by Israeli start-up Trigo, which also developed the technology at British retailer Tesco's High Holborn branch in London.

  • EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin warns West of winter freeze

    BRUSSELS/VLADIVOSTOK Russia (Reuters) -The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off all energy supplies if it took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff could drive up sky-high European gas prices further, adding to already eyewatering bills EU governments are paying to stop their energy providers collapsing and prevent cash-strapped customers freezing in the cold months ahead. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • Oil prices fall further as China extends COVID curbs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending sharp losses from the previous session, as China's extension of lockdown measures to curb the COVID-19 spread exacerbated concerns that a slowdown in economic activity globally would hit fuel demand. U.S. crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.5%, at $81.53 a barrel, near a mid-January low. Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said the decline was "driven by continued demand worries related to the risk of growth-killing rate hikes from central banks battling runaway inflation and China's continued economic struggle caused by its COVID-zero policy".

  • Natural Gas Is Hyper-Inflating in Europe. Here’s Why It Won’t in the U.S.

    European natural gas traded as high as $100 per million British thermal units at some terminals last week, while U.S. prices have topped out just below $10.

  • China's trade falters as demand wanes at home and abroad

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as surging inflation crippled overseas demand and fresh COVID curbs and heatwaves disrupted output, reviving downside risks for the shaky economy. Outbound shipments have outperformed other economic drivers this year but now face growing challenges as rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical tensions pummel external demand. The disappointing August trade figures rattled global financial markets, which have already been buckling under a surging dollar and the prospect of much higher U.S. interest rates.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Deere & Co, AGCO, Lindsay, Alamo Group and Titan International

    Deere & Co, AGCO, Lindsay, Alamo Group and Titan International are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), ASE Technology (ASX), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), which boast strong growth potential.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Exxon-Shell's Divestment, Schlumberger's Subsea JV in Focus

    Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM)-Shell (SHEL) and Schlumberger (SLB), Equinor (EQNR) and ProPetro (PUMP) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • 5 Soft Drink Stocks Poised for Growth on Favorable Industry Trends

    The Beverages - Soft Drinks industry looks attractive on recovery in markets, share gains, improved pricing and innovation amid the ongoing supply-chain headwinds. Favorable industry trends are likely to aid companies like KO, PEP, KOF, KDP and FMX.