InvestChile Launches New Investor's Guide in Portuguese

The Chilean Foreign Investment Promotion Agency presented a new publication to facilitate Brazilian companies' investment in Chile.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to make it easier for Brazilian companies to invest in Chile, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency, InvestChile, has launched a new edition of its 'How to Invest in Chile' Investor's Guide in Portuguese. Published online, the step-by-step guide is designed to serve as a "roadmap" for companies considering Chile as a potential destination for investment.

"At InvestChile, we understand that cultural differences, mainly in terms of language, can be narrowed in these times of greater connectivity and globalized business. In this context, our new 'How to Invest in Chile' investor's guide aims to facilitate business information and investment opportunities to Brazilian companies in their own language," said Karla Flores, the recently appointed director of InvestChile.

"In the new guide, you can find all the basic step-by-step information for setting up your company, from the tax structure to environmental permits and labor laws," she added.

With 14 chapters that include legal and commercial matters, the guide in Portuguese is available here.

The guide is also available in English, Spanish and Mandarin.

Brazil: An important investor and Chile's main trading partner in Latin America

According to Chilean Central Bank figures, Brazil is one of the largest South American players in the country with investments totaling more than US $3,600 million in 2020.

The growing interest of Brazilian companies has materialized in recent years with investments by companies like Ascenty, ODATA, Scala, Morphus, IPNet, Stefanini, Patria Investments and Marfrig.

With 211 million inhabitants, Brazil is also Chile's main trading partner in the region and represented 4.2% of our exports to the world, totaling US $3,074 million in 2020.

Press Contact: Denisse Vásquez, dvasquez@investchile.gob.cl

