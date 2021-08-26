U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,493.28
    -2.91 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,447.89
    +42.39 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,038.08
    -3.78 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.27
    +8.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.26
    -1.10 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    +0.0210 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3719
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.1370 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,095.10
    -742.82 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.47
    -18.83 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,133.37
    -16.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release of Fourth Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (formerly CM Finance Inc) (NASDAQ:ICMB) ("ICMB" or "the Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, September 13, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 334-5784 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (314) 696-0510. Participants should reference Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. For those who are not able to listen to the call, a replay will be available shortly after the call by visiting our website at http://icmbdc.com/earnings-calls/.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity investments of privately held middle-market companies. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least $15 million. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance or financial condition, are based upon current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on the Company's business, its portfolio companies, its industry and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

CONTACT:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.


Investor Relations


Email: ICMBinvestorrelations@investcorp.com


Phone: 212-257-5182

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investcorp-credit-management-bdc-inc-schedules-earnings-release-of-fourth-quarter-ended-june-30-2021-301363331.html

SOURCE Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Lordstown Motors appoints auto sector veteran Daniel Ninivaggi as CEO

    The company's founder and largest shareholder Steve Burns resigned as chief executive officer in June following the board's conclusions from an internal investigation into claims made by short-seller Hindenburg Research. The company, which previously warned it needs to raise additional funding, is hiring industry veteran Ninivaggi, who has also overseen Icahn Enterprises' automotive aftermarket service network and parts distribution businesses.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was a six-year-old start-up best known for its Roadster EV that would set back consumers a cool $109,000. A bet on Tesla and its quirky CEO Elon Musk was anything but a sure thing, but if you were convinced EVs would be big, buying into the hype surrounding its IPO wouldn't have been crazy. Today, you definitely would be sitting on a profit, but let's look at Tesla's market debut 11-plus years ago and see where that would leave you as an investor now.

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    XPeng stock was dropping after the Chinese electric car maker beat earnings projections. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday, while futures were down about 0.1%, and futures were up about 0.1%. It’s actually a small drop for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy With Juicy Dividends

    There are several industries and sectors that are known for their dividends. Utilities and real estate investment trusts definitely come to mind. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • RedHill Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

    RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today reported its financial results and operational highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Tilray: Is MedMen the Right Fit? Analyst Weighs In

    Following its recent merger with fellow Canadian cannabis producer Aphria, Tilray (TLRY) made no secret of its ambition to gain a foothold in the lucrative U.S. pot market, even before federal legalization comes into play. The company came good on its promise last week when it announced an investment in MedMen (MMNFF). Tilray - along with partners - has purchased the optionality on convertible notes for $165.8 million, with Tilray holding 68% of notes/warrants. This should equate to a 21% stake

  • Snowflake Stock Spikes as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors has a new CEO. The company named Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO Thursday morning, effective immediately. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) shares were up 20% to $6.64 in premarket trading.

  • CIBC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

    CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021.

  • Bitcoin Eyes 200-Day MA Support as $2B Options Expiration Nears

    The max pain price for Friday's bitcoin options expiry is $44,000.

  • Zoom Q2 Earnings to Rise Over 26%, Revenue to Jump Nearly 50%

    The San Jose, California-based communications technology company Zoom is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 26% from $0.92 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.