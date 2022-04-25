U.S. markets closed

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (formerly CM Finance Inc) (NASDAQ:ICMB) ("ICMB" or "the Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 334-5784 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (314) 696-0510. Please reference "Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call". An archived replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website at http://icmbdc.com/earnings-calls/.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity investments of privately held middle-market companies. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of at least $15 million. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein or made on the conference call may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance or financial condition, are based upon current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release or made on the conference call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility that may affect the Company's business, its portfolio companies, its industry and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein or on the conference call, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.


Investor Relations


Email: ICMBinvestorrelations@investcorp.com


Phone: 646-690-5081

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investcorp-credit-management-bdc-inc-schedules-earnings-release-for-third-quarter-ended-march-31-2022-301532270.html

SOURCE Investcorp Credit Management BDC

