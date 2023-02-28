U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,933.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,075.75
    -7.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.70
    +2.02 (+2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0270 (+0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -0.73 (-3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7710
    +0.5900 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,422.03
    -309.56 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.79
    -1.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,885.34
    -49.77 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Investcorp Raises Over $1.2 Billion for Inaugural North America Private Equity Fund

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced the final closing of Investcorp North American Private Equity Fund I, L.P. ("Fund I" or "the Fund"), which focuses on control buy-out investments in middle market services businesses in North America. Fund I closed at over $1.2 billion in capital commitments from blue-chip institutional investors, including pension plans, family offices, private wealth funds and an insurance company across North America, Europe and the Gulf region.

Investcorp (PRNewsfoto/Investcorp)
Investcorp (PRNewsfoto/Investcorp)

Fund I currently has a strong portfolio of seven investments in companies across the strategy's core business services verticals, which align with the team's deep domain knowledge and expertise. The investment strategy is focused on family- and founder-owned business across six subsectors including: tech-enabled, knowledge & professional, data & information, supply chain, industry and specialty consumer services. Investcorp targets companies that demonstrate resilience while also being well-positioned for market growth through multiple value creation levers.

"We have a long and established history of investing in North America mid-market services companies, and we look forward to continuing to broaden and deepen our institutional investor base as this strategy continues to scale," said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman, Investcorp. "We are grateful for the trust that our institutional investors have placed in us during this time of greater uncertainty and a more challenging capital raising environment."

"We are extremely thankful for the support we received from institutional investors in Fund I and remain highly focused on executing our strategy to identify and capitalize on consistent, high quality investment opportunities in this and future funds. We are excited about the potential growth and value creation opportunities presented by Fund I's existing portfolio companies and our robust pipeline of potential new investments," added Dave Tayeh, Head of Private Equity, North America.

"We are delighted for our North American PE team reaching this important milestone and look forward to continuing our long history of forging strong partnerships with our investors and delivering quality investment opportunities as our capital base continues to grow and diversify," said Laura Coquis, Global Head of Institutional Capital Raising.

Investcorp's North America Private Equity group has been investing in North American mid-market businesses for over 40 years and has completed approximately 70 transactions, deploying more than $22 billion in transaction value since inception.

About Investcorp
Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients, while creating long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, ensuring that interests are aligned with our investors and stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

Further information is available at http://www.investcorp.com. Follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:
Investcorp
Katherine Segura
1 929-528-5248
corpcomms@Investcorp.com

Prosek Partners
pro-investcorp@prosek.com 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investcorp-raises-over-1-2-billion-for-inaugural-north-america-private-equity-fund-301757992.html

SOURCE Investcorp

Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Rivian’s Production Is Key to Avoid Stalling Like Its EV Rivals. Brace for Earnings.

    The electric-truck maker reports fourth-quarter numbers Wednesday after the market closes. Wall Street is looking for sales and production to come in around 65,000 vehicles this year.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • The bullish case for large-cap growth stocks: Strategist says buy the dips in these big names

    Markets are "forward-discounting mechanisms engaged in an ongoing operation," and investors best remember that, says strategist Seth Golden.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Target Q4 earnings beat estimates, CEO strikes a cautious tone as consumer spending shifts

    Target posted its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results before market open on Tuesday that beat estimates as consumers spending habits shift away from discretionary categories.

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA

    BofA's hawkish stance comes after it recently added expectation for another quarter basis-point hike in June following similar moves in March and May, for a peak rate expectation of 5.25%-5.5%. The brokerage expects the U.S. economy to tip into recession by the third quarter of 2023.

  • Warren Buffett’s Letter Ducked Some Big Issues. What He Should Have Said.

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • FS KKR Capital (FSK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    FS KKR Capital (FSK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 4.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Exxon and 6 Other Energy Picks With Earnings Upside

    Barron’s screened for energy companies in the S&P 1500 where analysts have increased their full-year earnings estimates over the past month.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Why Biden Is Promising to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions

    Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.37 billion ($1.75 billion), or C$1.85 a share, in the three months ended Jan. 31, compared with C$2.76 billion, or C$2.15 a share, a year earlier. Canada's central bank over the past 11 months has lifted interest rates at a record pace to 4.5% to tame inflation, which was 6.3% in December, still well above the bank's 2% target. Last month, the Bank of Canada said it would hold off on further moves to let the effects of past rate hikes sink in.