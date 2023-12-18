If You Invested $1,000 In Aflac (NYSE: AFL) 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

There's more to Aflac (NYSE:AFL) than those commercials with the duck. Behind all that fun is a company that was founded in 1955 and has annual revenue well into the billions.

Aflac, a Fortune 500 company, is known primarily for its supplemental insurance coverage and other innovative insurance products. Specializing in health and life insurance, Aflac provides financial protection to more than 50 million people worldwide, particularly in the U.S. and Japan.

Over the years, Aflac stock has performed well. The company had an initial public offering in 1974 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange ever since.

Strong Growth In A Short Time

Depending on your investment strategy, holding a stock for five years may sound like a long time or not nearly long enough. Either way, Aflac's performance has been strong during this period.

On Dec. 7, 2018, Aflac closed at $43.25. Nearly five years later on Dec. 4, it closed at $82.72.

Over the roughly five-year period from Dec. 7, 2018, to Dec. 4, Aflac’s stock showed strong growth.

The stock price rose from $43.25 to $82.72, a gain of $39.47 per share. This increase translates to a percentage growth of approximately 91.3%. This increase is indicative of Aflac’s strong performance and market resilience during a particularly challenging period for most companies.

If an investor had put $1,000 into Aflac stock on Dec. 7, 2018, their investment would have greatly appreciated by Dec. 4, 2023.

With the stock price almost doubling, the original investment of $1,000 would have grown to approximately $1,913. This calculation underscores the potential gains from investing in stable, well-performing companies like Aflac, particularly for those with a medium- or long-term investment strategy.

