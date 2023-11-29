A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has not only paid dividends to its shareholders but has also increased their amount every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Procter & Gamble Co. is one of the best examples. The company has approved a dividend increase for 67 consecutive years. It also has paid a dividend for 133 consecutive years.

It doesn't matter if you have one share, 1,000 shares or 1 million shares of Procter & Gamble — you'll receive four dividend payments per year. For 2023, the annual dividend is $3.7628.

Take a look at an example of how $1,000 invested in Procter & Gamble on June 22, 2004 — the day after its most recent split — could have generated quite a bit of money in dividend payments.

On June 22, 2004, the stock closed at $32.55. At that time, $1,000 could have purchased 30.72 shares.

Now, imagine that you've been holding this same number of shares for the last 19–plus years. The total dividend paid over this time is $35.9377 per share. Multiplied by 30.72, the amount earned in dividends would be $1,104.

This alone is an impressive amount of money for doing nothing more than investing and holding. But remember, that's just the start. The share price itself has grown by nearly five times over the past 19 years. If you reinvested the dividends in Procter & Gamble stock, you'd have more than your original 30.72 shares.

Investing $1,000 in Procter & Gamble Company in 2004 yielded $1,104 in dividends over 19 years, showing the substantial returns possible through consistent dividend growth. The stock is one of the best examples of the value of strategic, long-term investment in dividend-paying stocks.

Don’t Miss:

Story continues

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article If You Invested $1,000 In This Dividend Aristocrat In 2004 You'd Have Earned $1,104 in Dividends Alone originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.