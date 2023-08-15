Renowned YouTuber and philanthropist MrBeast, in 2021, disclosed his involvement in the crypto market during an interview. The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is known for his flashy stunts and expensive content.

What Happened: In a YouTube interview with Logan Paul published on Sep 8, 2021, Paul teased MrBeast about his involvement in the crypto scene, prompting the YouTuber to confirm that he has been actively investing in the crypto market.

Paul then revealed details from a phone conversation with MrBeast eight months ago, where he disclosed that Mr. Beast had invested a whopping $1.5 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). At the time of the investment, BTC was trading at $46,300.

More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Why It Matters: If you invested $100 in Bitcoin today at the current trading price of $29,324.24 and waited for Bitcoin’s price to reach the level at which MrBeast invested $1.5 million in Bitcoin, which was at $46,300, you would gain potential returns of 57.89% of your initial investment.

A $100 investment in Bitcoin today would be worth around $157.89.

Read Next: Bitcoin Clings To $30K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Despite SEC Nod For Crypto Futures ETF: Analyst Predicts Apex Crypto Target In ‘Likely’ Capitulation

Join Benzinga’s Future of Crypto in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article What If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin Today And It Reached The Same Level Where Mr. Beast Purchased $1.5M Worth — Here's How Much You'd Gain originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.