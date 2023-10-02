If You Invested $1K In NVIDIA When ChatGPT Was Released, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

NVIDIA Corp. is one of the biggest names and most influential companies in artificial intelligence (AI), but many people have no idea what it does. They're more familiar with companies like OpenAI, Anthropic PBC and Multiverse.

If you're wondering where NVIDIA fits into the AI landscape, take a look at a passage from the company's website:

The recent breakthroughs in generative AI bring a new level of versatility and insights to the enterprise. Now, the world's most advanced AI platform — NVIDIA AI — brings cutting-edge advancements to every organization. With innovation at every layer — the AI supercomputer, AI platform software and AI models and services — the possibilities are infinite. You can engage the platform at any layer and anywhere, across public and private clouds.

NVIDIA's Investment in AI is a Big Win

For over 25 years, NVIDIA has pioneered computer graphics and gained a strong following among gamers as a result.

Even with its roots in gaming, which generated over $9 billion last year, the company's most recent surge is tied to its growth in the AI space.

"We had the good wisdom to go put the whole company behind it," CEO Jensen Huang said during a CNBC interview earlier this year. "We saw early on, about a decade or so ago, that this way of doing software could change everything. And we changed the company from the bottom all the way to the top and sideways. Every chip that we made was focused on artificial intelligence."

Today, NVIDIA powers major language models like ChatGPT.

If You Invested $1,000 In NVIDIA Stock

NVIDIA's initial public offering happened on Jan. 22, 1999, and that year the stock closed below $2 per share. An investment at that time would have paid off nicely over the years.

But get this: You don't have to go back in time that far to realize that you could have made money with this stock.

ChatGPT's initial release date was Nov. 30, 2022. On that day, NVIDIA closed at $169.23 per share. You could have purchased 5.9 shares for about $1,000.

Roughly 10 months later, it's trading at $435.35 per share. With 5.9 shares in your trading account, the total value would be $2,568.56. That's a gain of $266.12 per share in less than a year.

Have You Missed The Window To Invest In NVIDIA?

There's no easy answer to this question, but there are analysts who believe that $1,000 per share is within reach.

For those who want to get in earlier on an AI investment, companies like AvaWatz are appealing. Founded in 2021, AvaWatz's platform uses decision intelligence to turn robots into collaborative robots or cobots. Cobots aid businesses in tasks like monitoring airfield debris, increasing manufacturing output and managing challenging terrains.

Artificial intelligence is no longer the future. It's the here and now, and investment opportunities are everywhere.

