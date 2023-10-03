If You Invested $1K In Tesla When It Released The Model S, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Tesla is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. Not only is Tesla a leader in the electric vehicle (EV) space, but its CEO — Elon Musk — is a polarizing figure who continually finds himself in the public eye.

The company started on July 1, 2003, and launched its first vehicle, the Roadster, in 2008. That was followed by the Model S in 2012, the Model X in 2015 and the Model 3 in 2017.

Today, Tesla Inc. is the most valuable automaker in the world, thanks in large part to its 59% U.S. EV market share.

Tesla Has More Room to Grow

Despite its success over the first 20 years of its existence, Tesla is still only scratching the surface of what the company is capable of. The future is bright.

For example, the company is expected to hold a delivery event for its new Cybertruck by the end of the year. This is an opportunity for the company to make a dent in the massive U.S. full-size truck market.

Tesla also has the potential to grow in other markets throughout the world. There's no better example of this than what's happening in China. Tesla's market share nearly doubled from 7.5% in July to 13.2% in August.

Investing $1,000 In Tesla Stock

The Tesla Model S was the company's first mass-market offering. At the time of its release on June 22, 2012, shares traded for $2.17 when the market opened.

Based on this price, you could have purchased 460.82 shares of Tesla on that date.

Tesla shares had splits in 2020 (5-for-1) and 2022 (3-for-1), impacting the overall share count.

The 2020 stock split would have turned your 460.82 shares into 2,304.1 shares. Then, in 2022, your share count would have grown to 6,912.3.

With all of this in mind — considering a $251.34 share price at the time of publication — an initial $1,000 investment on June 22, 2012, would be worth more than $1.73 million today.

Tesla has revolutionized the electric vehicle market in 20 years. For investors who got in early, there was plenty of money to be made on Tesla stock.

While Tesla is no longer a startup, there are plenty of up-and-coming companies in the green and solar spaces that have the potential for massive growth.

YouSolar and its PowerBloc product is one such example. As one of the world's most advanced solar nano-grids, it helps power homes with little or no reliance on traditional utilities. To date, the company has raised $6.5 million in funding, and retail investors are now getting in on the action.

Finding the next Tesla to invest in is not easy, but there are startups making major noise in the EV and solar industries.

