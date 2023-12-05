Should You Investigate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) At US$42.91?

While ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ABM Industries’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is ABM Industries Worth?

Good news, investors! ABM Industries is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.85x is currently well-below the industry average of 26.39x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, ABM Industries’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of ABM Industries look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -8.3% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for ABM Industries. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ABM is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ABM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ABM for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Be aware that ABM Industries is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are significant...

