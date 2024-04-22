Should You Investigate ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) At US$31.95?

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth of 10% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine ACI Worldwide’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is ACI Worldwide Worth?

Good news, investors! ACI Worldwide is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.98x is currently well-below the industry average of 43.06x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because ACI Worldwide’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will ACI Worldwide generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 58% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ACI Worldwide. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ACIW is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACIW for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ACIW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into ACI Worldwide, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ACI Worldwide, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

