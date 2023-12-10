Should You Investigate Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) At AU$0.77?

While Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Adacel Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Adacel Technologies Worth?

According to my valuation model, Adacel Technologies seems to be fairly priced at around 15.11% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Adacel Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$0.67, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Adacel Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Adacel Technologies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 57% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Adacel Technologies. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ADA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

