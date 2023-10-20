Should You Investigate Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) At CA$73.80?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Alimentation Couche-Tard’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Worth?

Good news, investors! Alimentation Couche-Tard is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$113.92, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Alimentation Couche-Tard generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Alimentation Couche-Tard. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ATD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ATD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about Alimentation Couche-Tard as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Alimentation Couche-Tard you should know about.

