Should You Investigate Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) At UK£0.39?

While Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Angling Direct’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Angling Direct

Is Angling Direct Still Cheap?

Angling Direct is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 55.19x is currently well-above the industry average of 11.51x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Angling Direct’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Angling Direct look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 27% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Angling Direct. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ANG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ANG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ANG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ANG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Angling Direct as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Angling Direct you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Angling Direct, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.