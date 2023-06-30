Should You Investigate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) At US$144?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Applied Materials’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Applied Materials?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19.62% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Applied Materials today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $120.58, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Applied Materials’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Applied Materials?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Applied Materials. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AMAT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMAT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Applied Materials at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Applied Materials and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Applied Materials, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

