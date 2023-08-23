Should You Investigate Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) At AU$0.53?

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Ardent Leisure Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Ardent Leisure Group Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ardent Leisure Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$0.61, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ardent Leisure Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Ardent Leisure Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Ardent Leisure Group's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ALG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

