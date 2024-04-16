Should You Investigate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) At US$94.82?

While ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$105 and falling to the lows of US$88.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ASGN's current trading price of US$94.82 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ASGN’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is ASGN Worth?

Great news for investors – ASGN is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that ASGN’s ratio of 20.11x is below its peer average of 26.19x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. However, given that ASGN’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of ASGN look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ASGN. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ASGN is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASGN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ASGN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into ASGN, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example - ASGN has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in ASGN, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

