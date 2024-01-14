Should You Investigate Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) At €82.10?

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the XTRA over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Brenntag’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Brenntag?

Great news for investors – Brenntag is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €136.48, but it is currently trading at €82.10 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Brenntag’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Brenntag look like?

XTRA:BNR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Brenntag's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 25%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BNR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BNR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BNR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

