Should You Investigate Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) At US$26.50?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Build-A-Bear Workshop?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.17x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.67x, which means if you buy Build-A-Bear Workshop today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Build-A-Bear Workshop should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Build-A-Bear Workshop’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Build-A-Bear Workshop look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 6.0% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Build-A-Bear Workshop.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BBW’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BBW? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

