Should You Investigate Bystronic AG (VTX:BYS) At CHF664?

Bystronic AG (VTX:BYS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SWX over the last few months, increasing to CHF767 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CHF630. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bystronic's current trading price of CHF664 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bystronic’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Bystronic?

According to my valuation model, Bystronic seems to be fairly priced at around 10% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bystronic today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CHF738.51, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Bystronic’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Bystronic?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Bystronic's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BYS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BYS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Bystronic at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Bystronic you should be mindful of and 1 of these can't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Bystronic, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

