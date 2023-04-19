Should You Investigate City Developments Limited (SGX:C09) At S$7.38?

While City Developments Limited (SGX:C09) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SGX, rising to highs of S$8.35 and falling to the lows of S$7.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether City Developments' current trading price of S$7.38 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at City Developments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In City Developments?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.26x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.13x, which means if you buy City Developments today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe City Developments should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, City Developments’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from City Developments?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for City Developments, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, C09 appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on C09, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on C09 for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on C09 should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that City Developments has 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

