Should You Investigate Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) At US$40.92?

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$50.50 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$38.32. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Climb Global Solutions' current trading price of US$40.92 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Climb Global Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Climb Global Solutions Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.78x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Climb Global Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. In addition to this, it seems like Climb Global Solutions’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Climb Global Solutions generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Climb Global Solutions' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CLMB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CLMB? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLMB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for CLMB, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

