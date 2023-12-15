Should You Investigate Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR) At CHF124?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (VTX:CFR). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SWX. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Compagnie Financière Richemont’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Compagnie Financière Richemont Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Compagnie Financière Richemont today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CHF143.28, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Compagnie Financière Richemont’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Compagnie Financière Richemont generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Compagnie Financière Richemont's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 28%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CFR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CFR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Compagnie Financière Richemont at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Compagnie Financière Richemont and we think they deserve your attention.

