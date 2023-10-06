Should You Investigate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) At US$44.04?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of US$42.62 to US$46.87. However, is this the true valuation level of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Copart’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Copart Worth?

Copart appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Copart’s ratio of 34.06x is above its peer average of 25.29x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Commercial Services industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Copart’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Copart generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 38% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Copart. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CPRT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CPRT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CPRT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CPRT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Copart and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Copart, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

