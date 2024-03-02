Should You Investigate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) At US$368?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$402 and falling to the lows of US$357. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Deere's current trading price of US$368 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Deere’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Deere Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Deere seems to be fairly priced at around 3.3% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Deere today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $380.23, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Deere’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Deere?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Deere, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, DE appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DE for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on DE should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Deere at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Deere and you'll want to know about these.

