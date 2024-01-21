Should You Investigate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) At US$383?

Let's talk about the popular Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$402 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$359. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Deere's current trading price of US$383 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Deere’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Deere Worth?

According to our valuation model, Deere seems to be fairly priced at around 5.34% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Deere today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $363.33, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Deere’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Deere generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Deere, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, DE appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DE for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on DE should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Deere, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Deere, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

