Should You Investigate Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) At US$422?

Let's talk about the popular Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth of 14% on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Domino's Pizza’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Domino's Pizza?

The stock is currently trading at US$422 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 20% compared to our intrinsic value of $351.05. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Furthermore, Domino's Pizza’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Domino's Pizza look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Domino's Pizza. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DPZ’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DPZ should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DPZ for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DPZ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Domino's Pizza, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Domino's Pizza and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Domino's Pizza, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

