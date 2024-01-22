Should You Investigate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) At US$41.13?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$43.87 and falling to the lows of US$37.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether eBay's current trading price of US$41.13 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at eBay’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is eBay Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – eBay is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that eBay’s ratio of 7.85x is below its peer average of 23.9x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Multiline Retail industry. However, given that eBay’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of eBay look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for eBay, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although EBAY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to EBAY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EBAY for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with eBay (including 1 which can't be ignored).

